'Knives Out' future entirely dependent on Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig's new 'Knives Out' sequel to star Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has shared insights about the future of the franchise, starring Daniel Craig in the lead.

Rian, who has been acting as the director for the since its debut in 2019, is once again coming out with another sequel titled, Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, set to come out this year.

The 51-year-old has opened if he intends to make further movies after the 2025 release.

While talking about the fate of film series, Johnson said that he is happy to continue making the movies. Meanwhile, much of the future also depend on the James Bond star.

The director told Collider, "As long as Daniel still wants to keep doing it and as long as we have an idea that, to us, feels not just like cranking another one out, but feels genuinely exciting and scary like, ‘Oh, wow, could we pull that off?”

Rian revealed that he loves working on the film’s genre. He has so far made three movies of the Craig led franchise and does not feel burnt out at all.

The forthcoming Knives Out sequel is going to feature Daniel along with Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis.