Amy Adam, Darren Le Gallo honour 10 years of marriage

Amy Adam, Darren Le Gallo mark decade of being married

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo just hit the 10-year mark in their marriage, and honestly, the celebration was as sweet and low-key as you'd expect from this famously private pair.

The couple, both 50, tied the knot back on May 2, 2015, and to mark a decade of wedded bliss, Le Gallo took to Instagram with a romantic tribute that might just make you tear up a little—or at least smile dreamily at your screen.

“Hard to believe it’s been a decade,” he wrote. “Seems like only yesterday standing under this tree looking into the eyes of a beautiful soul. Happy Anniversary to my better half xoxo.”

Alongside the heartfelt words, he shared a tender throwback wedding photo by Yvette Roman Photography.

In the snap, Adams is seen resting her head on Le Gallo’s shoulder as they sit on a swing beneath a large tree, soaking in the moment. She’s still wearing her wedding dress and veil, while he’s in his suit—definitely a captured just-married glow.

While Adams herself hasn't posted on Instagram since 2021, their photographer stepped in to send well wishes by reposting the anniversary tribute on their Stories.

“Happiest 10th anniversary to the amazing @amyadams and @darrenlegallo,” they wrote. “A+D+A forever!” Fans took a wild but adorable guess that the second “A” in that trio stands for their daughter, Aviana.

Adams and Le Gallo’s love story goes way back.

They met in 2001 in an acting class, didn’t start dating until 2002, then slowly made their way through the timeline of Hollywood romance—red carpet debut at the 2006 Oscars, engagement in 2008, and finally saying “I do” in a cozy ceremony at a friend’s place near Santa Barbara.

By then, they’d already welcomed little Aviana into their world, making the moment even more meaningful.

A decade down, and it’s clear these two are still each other’s biggest fans. Here’s to many more swings under trees and quiet, love-filled moments.