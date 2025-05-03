Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveals partner-made ‘last meal’ choices

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on last meal choices

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t just making sweet music together—they’re bonding over some seriously delicious “last meal” plans.

The couple recently joined the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast and dished out all the comfort food secrets they’d want on their final plate—and spoiler alert, corn casserole and smoked steak are stealing the spotlight.

“We’re big on casserole,” Gomez said, while describing her go-to contribution to their dinner table—a sweet cornbread-like corn casserole.

Benny, clearly a fanboy of both Selena and the dish, chimed in, “It’s delicious.”

He even got a little nostalgic, adding, “It doesn’t have the same density [as corn bread], it’s much looser.” Apparently, corn has always had a starring role in Benny’s life, especially around Thanksgiving, and now it’s found a permanent place on Selena’s menu.

“I love [it], like, because you can make it the Mexican street with all of [the corn]. [That’s] how I grew up,” she shared.

When it was time to flip the food script, Benny had a pretty solid idea of what his fiancée would want for her dream farewell feast.

“She wants my steak, specifically,” he said. And no, it’s not just any ol’ steak—it’s a smoky ribeye masterpiece.

“I do like a ribeye, and then I usually smoke it low for a long time, and then I sear it at the end,” he explained. That slow-cooked, smoky finish apparently makes all the difference. “It makes it taste like medium smoke… almost like barbecue.”

But Gomez isn’t going out on steak alone—she’s curating a whole tasting menu from her life’s most cherished bites.

Blanco knows she’d go for “a little teeny bit” of her grandmother’s rice and tamale, “a little bit of her mom’s cheese potatoes,” and “one bite of Nana’s chicken and dumplings.” Gomez sweetly clarified that her grandmother—her father’s mom—brings in the Mexican recipes, while her Nana on her mom’s side adds that Southern flavor to her favorites.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Blanco, clearly the reigning champ of “know-your-partner,” rattled off even more must-haves on Selena’s list: a single piece of salmon sushi with sesame seeds and soy sauce, a Mexican pizza from Taco Bell, a Coke slushie, and those classic movie theater nachos—yes, the kind with pickled jalapeños, because “she can mix the juice with the chips.”

As if he hadn’t already nailed 99% of it, Gomez smiled and added just one missing piece, “The creepy and wonderful thing about Benny is he knows me very very well. So yes. The only thing he missed is maybe Benihana’s fried rice.”