How Princess Charlotte has learned to channel both Kate and Queen Elizebeth

Princess Charlotte is growing into the role of the 'family prefect,' per a body language expert

Princess Charlotte may only be ten years old, but she’s already showing signs of becoming a royal force.

According to body language expert Judi James, the young royal and her mother, Princess Kate, share a “swan-style” bond — composed on the surface, but working hard behind the scenes to make public life look effortless.

Speaking to MailOnline, James described the mother-daughter duo as a “double act,” noting that Charlotte has inherited Kate’s calm, camera-ready poise.

“The little girl who, like any child, could once throw the occasional public tantrum has transformed,” she said. “Now, her body language suggests that any taste for drama has been replaced by a much more mature awareness of ‘getting it right’ while supporting her mother.”

That quiet confidence was especially evident during last year’s Trooping the Colour, when Charlotte calmly wiped condensation from a carriage window — a task Kate had tried and given up on during her first appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Now a regular at major royal events, Charlotte not only reflects her mother’s style but also channels her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

From gently correcting her brothers’ posture to flashing that signature royal smile, James says Charlotte has naturally taken on the role of “family prefect.”