Kelly Ripa marks new milestone with husband Mark Consuelos: 'Eternal love'

Kelly Ripa is celebrating the “best decision” of her life with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Ringing into her 29th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 1, the All My Children star took to Instagram to celebrate a major milestone with her partner.

“Italian Renaissance. Amore eterno [red heart emoji] Happy 29th Anniversary @instasuelos!” she captioned a video featuring the happily married couple in a vintage photo before transforming into a modern-day snapshot of them at a restaurant.

Following Ripa’s short and sweet anniversary tribute, Consuelos, her cohost on TV's Live With Kelly and Mark, also marked the delightful occasion with a love-filled post of his own.

“Happy 29th anniversary sexy,” he wrote alongside a slide show of the couple’s photos over the past three decades.

The Hope & Faith actress continued to pour in love for her husband by dropping a heartwarming comment under his post. “Best decision of my life! I love you,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Ripa and Consuelos first crossed paths in 1995 on the set of All My Children. The two quickly developed romantic feelings for each other and tied the knot on Wednesday, May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas.