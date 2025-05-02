Princess Anne calls for immediate action to UK government in new statement

Princess Anne made a rare political statement during her latest public appearance amid health concerns.

The Princess Royal, who is a patron of the non-profit organisation English Rural, delivered a key speech at the charity’s national conference on affordable rural housing in London on Wednesday.

As per The Times, the hardest working royal urged the government of the United Kingdom for a "longer-term vision" and "a coherent national programme," which will help the people living in the countryside.

Moreover, Anne said during English Rural's conference that there is "a whole lot of work to be done to deliver homes and jobs outside cities."

King Charles' sister shared that the rural side need "better transport and logistics" in order to grow and prosper.

Notably, Princess Anne made a heartfelt plea to government officials after she suffered another injury ahead of her Easter Service outing with the royal family, sparking questions about her health.

Earlier, DailyMail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, revealed that Zara Tindall's mother faced an injury following an "incident" at her estate in Gatcombe Park.

However, she has been doing well as shown in her recent royal engagements.