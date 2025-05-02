Kanye West sparks chaos with new Bianca Censori outburst

Kanye West, music mogul who is best known for his controversial war against A-listers, has recently doubled down on a shocking "terrible" claims about his wife Bianca Censori.

The 47-year-old rapper is now facing more heat after sharing a fan message that called him the “master” of his 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori.

The post — which Kanye shared with a heart emoji — read, “'Every man needs himself a bianca.”

"she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master."

The post came with a revealing photo of Censori in a see-through top and stockings that quickly grabbed attention.

Fans were furious over the post, with many calling the troubled rapper “disgusting” for his words.

One user wrote aggressively, "Master ??? She’s a human being bro."

Others shared: That's terrible Ye, hurts seeing my hero behave this way. Hope you heal and redeem yourself."

"Didn’t she leave you?" asked someone

"Can we ask Bianca what she thinks about this ?" another used said.

'This is how you want your daughters to be?

'You’re literally calling her a slave ?

'Just because most women love money and you have it, no doubt about that, but doesn't mean you have to dehumanize them, you repeating diddy's mistakes.