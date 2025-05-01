'Another Simple Favor' director makes big statement about Blake Lively

Blake Lively fights legal battle with 'It Ends with Us' co-star Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s latest film Another Simple Favor release on Prime Video amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old is already in need of supportive statements to make her case stronger against It Ends with Us director.

For the unversed, the Gossip Girl famed actress has filed a case against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment during the shoot of their 2024 movie.

Amid the legal fight, director Paul Feig, who made her recent film, has come forward with a bold statement praising Ryan Reynolds wife for her personality.

According to him, Lively is completely different from her sharp and edgy character 'Emily'.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Feig said "Blake just embodies Emily in a way that's hilarious because Blake in real life is nothing like Emily,"

"Blake is very sweet, this, like, wonderful mother, and just this tiger comes out when she gets into Emily”, he continued.

The 2025 thriller comedy reunite Blake with Anna Kendrick. The story revolves around a cunning Emily Nelson, who asks friend Stephanie Smothers to travel with her to Italy to be her maid of honour.

However, Smothers soon discovers that Nelson’s good will was just part of her elaborated plan for revenge.