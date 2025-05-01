Joe Jonas takes hilarious dig at his brother Nick Jonas⁠

Joe Jonas has recently taken a hilarious dig at his brother Nick Jonas as he reflects on sibling jealousy.
During an appearance on latest episode of Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, the musician confirmed that his brother, Nick, wanted his yet-to-be-released song, What We Are, for his own album.
“He loves that song,” remarked Joe while speaking of Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick.
Interestingly, Joe jokingly said that Nick also has a song titled, Jealous.
“I think if you create something that makes other artists jealous, but especially siblings, then you're good,” stated the 35-year-old.
Elsewhere on the show, Joe reflected on the differences between working with his siblings on Jonas Brothers songs and working with other collaborators on his own music.
The musician admitted that working with Nick and Kevin Jonas might sometimes be more difficult.
“We're all in such different places in our lives, probably personally and so when we're in the studio, you have to really define what we are trying to share or showcase emotionally,” explained the I See Love crooner.
Meanwhile, on the personal front, Joe, who is all set for their 20th anniversary tour later this year with Jonas Brothers, is in need of all the sibling support he can get following his divorce from Sophie Turner.
A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Joe is “very lost and he’s still quite adrift without Sophie”.
Therefore, the reunion tour is ideal for him at the moment, considering he’ll be leaning on brotherly love from Nick and Kevin throughout.
Tom Cruise sheds light on the making of ‘Mission: Impossible’
Nicholas Galitzine starred with Anne Hathaway in his last film
Sheryl Crow praises Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and other singers as she reflects on music evolution
Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow called off their 10-year-old marriage in 2014
The Royal duo visited the Isle of Mull on the even of their 14th wedding anniversary
Kendall Jenner gives insights into her bond with sisters’ kids