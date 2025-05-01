Joe Jonas takes hilarious dig at his brother Nick Jonas⁠

Joe Jonas has recently taken a hilarious dig at his brother Nick Jonas as he reflects on sibling jealousy.

During an appearance on latest episode of Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, the musician confirmed that his brother, Nick, wanted his yet-to-be-released song, What We Are, for his own album.

“He loves that song,” remarked Joe while speaking of Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick.

Interestingly, Joe jokingly said that Nick also has a song titled, Jealous.

“I think if you create something that makes other artists jealous, but especially siblings, then you're good,” stated the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere on the show, Joe reflected on the differences between working with his siblings on Jonas Brothers songs and working with other collaborators on his own music.

The musician admitted that working with Nick and Kevin Jonas might sometimes be more difficult.

“We're all in such different places in our lives, probably personally and so when we're in the studio, you have to really define what we are trying to share or showcase emotionally,” explained the I See Love crooner.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Joe, who is all set for their 20th anniversary tour later this year with Jonas Brothers, is in need of all the sibling support he can get following his divorce from Sophie Turner.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Joe is “very lost and he’s still quite adrift without Sophie”.

Therefore, the reunion tour is ideal for him at the moment, considering he’ll be leaning on brotherly love from Nick and Kevin throughout.