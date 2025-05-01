Kate Middleton, Prince William excite fans with delightful announcement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left fans guessing with their latest social media stunt.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took their fans breath away as they shared a cryptic nature-themed video on their Instagram account, giving them a reason to prepare for a big celebration.

The future King and the Queen, who just returned to the UK after concluding their loved up two-day Scotland trip, released a short clip on their official Instagram account Thursday with an intriguing caption, announcing: "Happy May Day. Coming soon."

William and Kate's post has sparked speculation about a delightful announcement from the royal couple, who have recently emerged from a challenging year following Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The couple's post, which suggests something positive is on the horizon, showcases a bubbling stream in a leafy forest, close-up shots of a blossoming trees and bluebells in the woods.

The Waleses' triggered curiosity as fans quickly expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one writing: "Ooooh this is exciting!! Can't wait to find out what this is about!"

Another went admiring the clip: "Such a beautiful video."

The third one appears explaining the couple's feelings, saying: "Being outside in nature makes you happy inside! It's as simple as that!"

The nature theme resonates deeply with the Princess of Wales, who has previously spoken about how the natural world became her "sanctuary" during her cancer treatment.

The video comes after William and Kate were honoured by King Charles, who shared the details of their visit to the Scottish Isles, which coincided with their 14th wedding anniversary.