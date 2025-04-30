Calvin Harris, Vick Hope announce big news after hinting at family plans

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope reveal big life-changing news

Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope made a huge announcement about welcoming their first child together after hinting at baby plans.

The 41-year-old Scottish DJ and his wife revealed the news in an Instagram post Hope shared on Tuesday, April 29th.

The British TV and radio presenter, 35, shared a carousel on the social media app which featured a picture of herself with a baby bump.

Sharing the post on her Stories, Hope wrote, "Lots going on lately."

Hope first ignited pregnancy rumours after she did a BBC Radio 1 interview on Monday, with Florence Pugh. Throughout the interview, the presenter’s baby bump could be spotted.

The Instagram post included a snap from the very same interview, in which Hope was wearing a fitted white dress and an open cardigan.

Following the post, fans and friends flocked to the comments section and left congratulatory messages for the couple.

Hope's friend and TV presenter Laura Whitmore, also commented, "She got the glow!."

This comes after the This Is What You Came For hitmaker admitted that he plans to retire from DJing at 50 and focus on spending time with his family – including his wife, and now the expected baby.