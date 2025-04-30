Marvel seeks removal from Justin Baldoni suit to prevent 'Nicepool' spoilers

Marvel wants nothing to do with the Hollywood legal chaos surrounding Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.
According to Us Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, LLC filed a letter on April 25 requesting a protective order to keep its internal documents out of Baldoni’s lawsuit, claiming the materials could reveal “particularly sensitive” plot details about upcoming Marvel films.
The request follows a subpoena from Baldoni’s team, alleging that the character “Nicepool” in Deadpool & Wolverine may have been a dig at him.
Marvel hit back, saying the documents requested are off-limits due to their connection with an “ongoing movie franchise” and involve confidential details about future crossover events and character arcs.
“This information is closely guarded by Marvel,” the letter stated.
Baldoni’s legal team is actively opposing the motion, arguing Marvel never made a proper effort to resolve the dispute.
The conflict stems from Baldoni’s claim that Ryan Reynolds, Lively, and their publicist Leslie Sloane conspired to mock him via the man-bunned “Nicepool,” who makes pointed comments about intimacy coordinators and post-baby bodies.
Baldoni, who’s been publicly outspoken about feminism and on-set ethics, took offense and launched a $400 million lawsuit following Lively’s prior harassment allegations, which he denies.
