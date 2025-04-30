'One Direction' singer finally bury hatchet with Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran reportedly had tiff with '1D' singer because of Ellie Goulding

Ed Sheeran released a song in 2014 named Don’t, which was reportedly about his ex-Ellie Goulding.

The track was one of the hits at the time and was rumoured to be about Goulding as she allegedly cheated on Sheeran with one of the One Direction band’s singer.

But the latest move by both the artists have proved that they have buried the hatchet and moved forward in their lives.

Both Ed and 1D star have proved that they have a good and healthy bond.

Taking it to his Instagram, Niall Horan posted some rare photos of him and the Shape of You singer shared on @teddysoldphone IG account from 2014. The caption on the picture read, “Me and Nialler in Vegas.”

Showing admiration over this throwback image, the Slow Hands vocalist wrote, “Love ya @teddyphotos.”

As far as the speculations are concerned, the Love Me Like You Do singer maintained at certain occasions that she never dated Ed.

But his song Don’t carry a reference to her 2013 soundtrack Burn and pointed out to an affair.

The Perfect hitmaker admitted previously that he was dating Ellie in 2013. However, he never confirmed if his 2014 song was about his ex and Niall, reported E! News.