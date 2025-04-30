Prince William's dream to become King hangs in balance after monarch's shock decision

Prince William has been taking on more and more royal responsibilities as he's getting ready for his destined royal role amid King Charles' health crisis and family feud.

The Prince of Wales has earned massive admiration from friends, royal experts, and historians for handling crises with composure as he's consistently fulfilling royal duties with poise.

Praising William for his leadership skills and bravery, one of the family's friends and renowned royal commentator Hugo Vickers said: "William did extremely well at [the reopening of] Notre Dame, leading the British contingent."

Highlighting the future monarch's spirit and confidence, Vickers told Page Six: "And in Rome he joined Trump and Macron and Zelensky, so he’s right up there with the big boys, as it were. It’s natural we would see this happen."

The expert went on saying: "Is he ready? Is anyone ever ready? He’s got a lot on his plate. His wife is not perfectly well, as we know, and I feel very anxious for him—he has small children and all the things he has to do as the Prince of Wales."

Vickers went on admitting the bitter truth about the heirs to the throne, saying: “It’s always the problem – their heir never knows when they are going to become King,"

"But obviously as William’s father is unwell it focuses on that. But [William is] as prepared as he will be. It looks as though he can cope, which is good because he’ll need to when the time comes.”

King Charles's spirits and devotion to the royal duty is an obvious sign that he has zero intention of abdicating the throne early amid his cancer battle, despite speculation.

Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as King and Queen.

The King's decision to invite the European royals at Windsor Castle on second anniversary of his coronation also suggests he won't leave the throne in his life.

The King's decision to host European royals at Windsor Castle for his coronation's anniversary this summer suggests he intends to remain on the throne for the foreseeable future.

At the King's crowning ceremony, William - the eldest son of King Charles - performed a traditional "Homage of Royal Blood."

He kneeled before his father and pledged his loyalty, placing his hands between the King's and making the oath: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."