Prince William, Kate make key announcement after Duchess Sophie royal honour

Prince Willaim, Kate make key announcement after Duchess Sophie royal honour

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a meaningful decision during their two-day royal tour after the royal family honoured Duchess Sophie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced financial support for rangers who are protecting the natural spaces of the Isles of Mull and Iona in a new statement.

Kensington Palace released delightful photos and details from the future King and Queen's visit to Ardura Community Forest where they spent time with "Mull and Iona Ranger Service and young nature explorers."

The Waleses sent a "powerful" reminder of protecting the environment by introducing the children to "outdoor learning plays" which will play an important role in "building connection and care for nature."

Notably, William and Kate's spokesperson revealed that the "Royal Foundation and @unitedforwildlife will be providing funding and support for rangers on the Isles of Mull and Iona, ensuring the continuation of these critical roles in conserving and protecting these special natural spaces."

It is pertinent to note that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update from Scotland on social media after Buckingham Palace gave tribute to the Duchess of Edinburgh, who lauded the efforts of DEBRA UK as they are working exceptionally for the Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) community.

