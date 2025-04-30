King Charles leaves fans guessing with latest decision about William, Kate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who are said to be enjoying a strong bond with Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, have left fans baffled with their surprising decision about the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The King's office has seemingly overlooked the couple's two-day royal engagements in Scotland, which coincide with their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29.

The royal family usually shares the details of senior working royals' visit on its official Instagram account to keep the royal fans update about their favourite royals.

However, Buckingham Palace appears to turn a blind eye to the couple, who are enjoying the best moments of their life together during the trip to the country, where they embarked on never-ending romantic journey nearly two-decades ago.

During the trip, the future King and his wife Princess Catherine enjoyed loved up moments after saying goodbye to a difficult year, which included Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William and Kate tool fans down memory lane, sharing romantic moments from the country where they first fell in love nearly two decades ago.

The the royal family did not honour William and Kate, who did not join the King and the Queen at Easter Sunday walk on April 20 as they were spending time with their children.

The Palace even honoured Duchess Sophie, the Duke of Kent, and other royals by sharing details of their royal engagements.

Kate and William, who are called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were openly affectionate with one another while enjoying a walk with locals in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

The two shared smiles, laughs and the occasional touch while spending time in seaside town, attracting massive praise and hearts from the royal fans.