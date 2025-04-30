Prince Edward arrives in US for special task assigned by King Charles

Prince Edward appeared in good spirits as he arrived in the US to conduct a special series of engagements for a mission presented to him by King Charles.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed last week earlier this week the Edward would be making a two-day trip to the US.

The 61-year-old received the honourable title of his late father, Prince Philip, -- Duke of Edinburgh – from his brother Charles after he had ascended to the throne. Edward had also inherited the patronages of his father and the responsibility to uphold the global award programme he had founded in 1956.

The Award promotes the benefits of nonformal education.

The Duke marked his first engagement on Tuesday afternoon as he visited the Newark Public School to meet students.

“We need to find out what we can do and we need to get a real sense of achievement because that's what gives us our self-worth and self-confidence,” Edward said during the visit.

He also noted that the award is “recognised in many countries around the world, and by many universities and colleges” which will help open more doors for them.

“Use this opportunity to try new things, or try something you always wanted to have a go at,” he said.

Edward will be heading to Philadelphia next after his New Jersey visit.