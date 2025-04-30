Palace shares delightful video from William, Kate special celebration

Prince William, Princess Kate mark 14th wedding anniversary on Isle of Mull

Kensington Palace delighted royal fans with a new video of Prince William and Princess Kate from their special celebration on the Isle of Mull.

Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29 with the local community of the beautiful Island.

The couple was seen happily exploring the area and warmly greeting people during their two-day tour of Scotland.

Alongside the video, William and Kate's spokesperson penned a message, which reads, "A brilliant first day celebrating the power of community and social connection on the Isle of Mull."

Soon after the Palace shared a video of the future King and Queen, several well-wishers of the Waleses started pouring love and wishes for the pair.

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Happy Wedding Anniversary to my favourite couple. You represent love, complicity, class elegance and beauty. I wish you and your lovely family the best."

"Beautiful day for Prince and Princess of Wales to be back on the isle of Mull for their wedding anniversary," another fan chimed in.

Moreover, William and Kate released a personal message as they returned to the Isle of Mull, expressing their gratefulness for the warm welcome.

It is important to mention that Princess Catherine is on her first major foreign royal tour after surviving cancer.