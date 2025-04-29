David Harbour reflects on working with Florence Pugh in ‘Thunderbolts

David Harbour has recently shared his work experience with co-star Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts movie.

Speaking to Extratv at the world premiere of Thunderbolts movie on April 28, the Stranger Things actor details his bond with Florence.

“Being with Florence was amazing experience,” said the 50-year-old.

However, David responded to a question about Florence’s accent and he replied, “Very difficult.”

Gushing over Oppenheimer actress, David mentioned that she’s an“incredible actress and a wonderful human being”.

Interestingly, David revealed he had an amazing chemistry with her in the new movie.

“When I work with Florence and when we play these characters before we roll, the heart seems to grow,” said the 50-year-old.

David revealed that he felt a fullness of emotion, and it’s just sheer chemistry that he loved it.

When asked what made Florence stood put among other celebrity stars, David shared that people were more interested in stars' life now.

“We didn’t know people are more interested whether co-stars got along backstage or off camera… Are they friends? mentioned the actor.

David revealed that he's “really friends with Florence” but he “respects the entire process”.

“We allow ourselves to fully go there for the camera as well as an audience.

Meanwhile, David added that Florence is “generous as an actress… She wants to do things for an audience”.

“Florence doesn’t want to be famous but she wants to move people,” added the actor.