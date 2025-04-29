Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet don't attend the same school

Meghan shares her morning routine, which revolves around sending her kids to their respective schools

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children don’t attend the same school.

In a new episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on Monday, April 28, the Duchess of Sussex offered a rare peek into her family’s morning routine, confirming that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet attend “two different schools.”

“Well this morning was different because Archie has a cold; he’s home from school,” Meghan began, sharing that her typical day kicks off at 6:30 a.m.

From there, it’s all go: “I get them dressed, get them downstairs, make breakfast… and then if I haven't done their lunch boxes the night before, then I do that. I love doing lunch boxes, it makes me very happy, and writing a little note in their lunch boxes.”

The Duchess, 43, added that when her schedule allows, she handles drop-off herself. “They’re at two different schools — that’s a big circuit,” she said. “So from 6:30 in the morning, on drop-off mornings for me, I’m not home till 9.”

Other mornings, their nanny-of-five-years steps in.

The family, who relocated to California in 2020, lives in Montecito, where their children attend local schools. Prince Archie is now 5, while Princess Lilibet is 3, and the age difference could explain why the children currently attend different schools.

The mom-of-two has been adamant about doing school pickups and drop-offs for years.

In a 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan reasoned that if she were still in the UK, “she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”