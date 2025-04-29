King Charles gives Duchess Sophie new special role after Meghan's claims

King Charles sent his 'secret weapon' Duchess Sophie to fulfil a key royal engagement amid his estranged daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle's shocking claims about royal life in new emotional interview.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently visited The Lighthouse and The Princess Margaret Hospital in Aldershot to represent the royal family.

According to a fan account of Sophie, the beaming mother-of-two met one-year-old Otis Sparrowhawk during her appearance at The Lighthouse.

Later on, Prince Edward's wife unveiled a plaque to mark the 45th anniversary of The Princess Margaret Hospital.

Moreover, the Duchess met clinical staff as she was accompanied by Leon Newth, the Executive Director of the hospital.

Notably, the monarch gave Duchess Sophie this new special role after the Duchess of Sussex shared "real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration" during a headline-making conversation with The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

It has been said that Meghan seemingly took a dig at the royal when she recalled a difficult time during her initial days of Prince Harry's relationship.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet said, "You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating."

However, the former Suits actress revealed that after seven years she has finally found her happily ever after.