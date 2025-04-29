Pedro Pascal sister Lux Pascal sets record straight amid fans wild speculation

Lux Pascal opens up about fans doubts regarding her brother Pedro Pascal

Lux Pascal revealed her brother, Pedro Pascal's true colours as J. K. Rowling celebrated anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.

The Prince actress shared the way The Game of Thrones star behaves in general life when it comes to his relationships with other people.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet of Madrid's Platino Awards, Sunday, April 27, the 32-year-old touched upon the equation she has with her 'superstar' brother.

"I'm incredibly proud," gushed Lux over her brother's immense success as he continues to shine in The Last of Us and will soon be winning hearts in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

She further mentioned that she always knew that he is a 'superstar'.

Further responding to wild questions by fans about the authenticity of Pedro's virtues which they think he has, Lux spoke, "It's funny because people have been asking me, 'Is he as kind as we think he is? And I'm like, 'Yes!'"

Juana Brava alum revealed that her sibling 'wears all of his humanity on his sleeve' and 'doesn’t hit who he is'.

These comments pointed towards Santiago-born's support for Lux (as well as LGBT+ community) who came out as trans woman in 2021.

At the time, Pedro had taken to Instagram to share the photo of that cover story clearly showing his support for the Hollywood star.