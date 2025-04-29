Buckingham Palace issues update as Meghan’s royal title come in question

King Charles’ office on Monday shared a major update about a royal member just hours after Meghan Markle’s podcast interview sparked reactions.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was barred from using her ‘HRH’ titles by the late Queen Elizabeth, reignited feud with the royals after blatant use of her titles to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Following the revelation, the Palace chose to honour a rarely seen royal figure, which also served as a subtle message to the Sussexes.

“A wonderful day honouring young awardees of The King’s Scout Award - the highest recognition in Scouting adventure and skill development,” the message read alongside highlights of the Duke of Kent at an important engagement.

“At Windsor Castle, The Duke of Kent joined Chief Scout Dwayne Fields to congratulate the recipients - and to celebrate 50 years of His Royal Highness’s work with the @Scouts Association!”

Previously, royal sources and experts have claimed that King Charles values loyalty over everything and the same goes for Prince William.

Ever since Prince Harry had released his bombshell memoir, Spare, his relations with the royal family have gone cold. And despite his recent efforts to make amends, the Sussexes have continued to receive a cold shoulder.

In the latest bit, with Meghan using her Sussex title more boldly, the royals appear to be ignoring the efforts. It could also be an indication that there is no place for Harry and Meghan in the royal fold, even if they believe they are still a part of it.