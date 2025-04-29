Adam Levine shows off new hairdo on ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine shows of new hair colour on 'The Voice'

Adam Levine is once again proving that when it comes to style, he’s not afraid to keep things interesting.

As The Voice season 27 kicked off its playoff rounds on Monday, April 28, the 46-year-old coach had fans — and fellow coaches — doing double takes thanks to a bold new hair transformation that had everyone buzzing backstage.

“When we showed up today, Adam’s new hairdo [was] the talk of the town,” coach Michael Bublé revealed in a confessional interview.

“Listen, I don’t want to talk out of school but there’s a debate backstage of what color that is.” No kidding — even Kelsea Ballerini was trying to pin down the right description.

“You could call it blonde. You could call it silver,” she mused. “I feel like gray is not an appropriate term to put in that collection.”

Meanwhile, John Legend didn’t hold back his own hilarious take on Levine’s updated look.

“He took this OG thing very seriously,” the All of Me singer joked. “He was like, ‘Maybe I should come back with actual gray hair to denote my OG status.’”

As for Levine himself, he set the record straight about what was actually going on up there.

“It’s more of a platinum ice kind of white color,” he explained, giving a nod to his glam team, hairstylist Shaul Arbiv and groomer Darcy Gilmore, for helping him nail the fresh vibe.

No matter what anyone wants to call it, his fellow coaches were definitely here for the change as the finals draw near, with the live shows for the final eight contestants kicking off in May.

“Listen, it’s Adam Levine, he can do whatever he wants,” Ballerini said. “It’s Adam Levine. He’s a rockstar.”

And Bublé didn’t shy away from showering Levine with praise either, adding, “He looks great. He’s sexy. It’s like Dick Van Dyke and David Beckham had a baby.”

Adam, of course, is no stranger to The Voice stage. He helped launch the hit show back in 2011 alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

After stepping away following 16 seasons, he made a triumphant return for season 27, reminding everyone why he’s still one of the coolest coaches in the game.