North West surpasses mom Kim Kardashian in height during spa day outing

Their outing comes shortly after Kim enjoyed a tropical getaway with her family

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, has officially surpassed her in height.

The 11-year-old was spotted towering her mother following a luxurious spa day in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The duo, both dressed in matching pink and white striped pajamas and black slippers, were seen leaving the PureLux Scalp Spa.

Kim, 44, who recently faced criticism for flaunting expensive jewellery,costly than a house has visited the spa with North and even her mother, Kris Jenner, in the past.

Kim shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex husband Kanye West.