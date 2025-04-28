Tom Cruise earns special honour as bond with Royals deepens: 'wingman'

Tom Cruise has officially been named as 'honorary Brit' as the British Film Institute (BFI) gets ready to celebrate his incredible 40-year legacy of filming in the United Kingdom.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star, who reportedly owns a home in London's upscale Biggin Hill area, first made the UK his second home in 2020 while working on consecutive Mission: Impossible installments.

Since then Cruise has embraced British culture wholeheartedly. His former co-star Sir Kenneth Branagh, 64, shared that Cruise has even mastered Cockney rhyming slang and enjoys spending time in country pubs, reported DailyMail.

Speaking about the upcoming BFI honour, Cruise said:'I am truly honoured, 'I have been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop.'

Cruise has made several public appearances across Britain from cheering at Wimbledon to attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash.

He also took part in historic royal events like King Charles' Coronation and the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, frequently seen mingling with famous Brits such as the Beckhams, Gordon Ramsay, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Last year, Cruise even matched outfits with Prince William, wearing tuxedos at the London Air Ambulance Charity gala.

Cruise's ties to the Royal Family run deep. Over the years he has interacted with Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles, even joking that the King could be his wingman.'

King Charles, in turn, acknowledged Cruise's generous charity work, including his multi -million pound donations, during a speech.



