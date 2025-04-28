'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint reveals name of his 'secret baby'

The Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is generous enough to "slightly reveal" his second baby after quietly welcoming the newborn with longtime partner Georgia Groome.

Shortly after the 36-year-old actor made headlines about becoming a father again, he treated his curious fans with the first glimpse of the little bundle of joy in addition to revealing the new baby’s name.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint," he wrote in the caption of an adorable picture which he posted on Instagram on Sunday, April 27. "[star emoji] A 10/10 baby (so far)."

The actor, who plays Ron Weasley, one of Harry Potter's best friends in the popular series, gave a lighthearted shoutout to the doctor in his caption, thanking him "for always delivering."

The sweet picture shows little Goldie from below the nose, dressed in a cosy grey knitted cardigan over a white onesie embroidered with her name in gold.

The baby also sported a pink beanie and was wrapped in a cheetah-print jacket.

Goldie’s arrival comes five years after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020.

The actor, who first starred in Harry Potter at the age of 11, joined Instagram in November 2020, specifically to announce the birth of his daughter.

"Hey, Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he wrote in his debut post.

Grint and Groome, who have been together since 2011, have kept their relationship and family life mostly private with occasionally sharing only the special moments with fans.