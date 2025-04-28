Ryan Reynolds reveals one wish for his late father

Ryan Reynolds has recently revealed his one wish for his late father James Chester Reynolds who suffered from Parkinson’s for 20 years before his death.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his father’s life at Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ New York City panel for Parkinson’s Awareness Month on April 25, the Free Guy actor explained how his dad would have “benefited” from getting to know his three daughters, whom he shares with Blake Lively.

“I think my dad, being a father of four boys, if he had met these three little girls that we have, I think it would’ve changed profoundly,” said the 48-year-old.

Ryan told the outlet, “Obviously they changed me profoundly, but he really would’ve benefited.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine star reiterated, “I know this sounds maybe [like] a stretch but I think his health would’ve improved if he’d been able to spend some time with them.”

Moreover, Ryan recalled a special memory of his late father whom he and his three brothers could not forget.

“The one thing I do have is every year he sent away to the Canadian Mint and he would buy the packet of coins, continued the Green Lantern actor.

Ryan further said, “It was probably $15 and it wasn’t very extravagant, but every year, all my brothers, we all have from the year we’re born to the last time he did it.”

Meanwhile, the actor opened up that he had also passed on the tradition to his children.

“My youngest daughter, Betty, is kind of obsessed with it. That’s sort of our thing,” he remarked.

Ryan added, “We actually travelled to the Canadian Mint and I felt like I was taking my dad with us and I do the same thing.”

“I get them a package. They don’t even know. I mean, they know, but they don’t care yet. They will later, maybe,” he concluded.