Zayn Malik makes surprise comeback after health scare

Zayn Malik delighted his fans with a surprise comeback, re-emerging a month after completing his first solo tour, titled Stairway to the Sky.

Finally breaking his social media hiatus, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 27, to share a special message for his supporters.

The short clip included highlights from the Dusk Till Dawn singer’s recent live shows, which came to an abrupt end after he fell ill due to food poisoning, leading to the cancellation of his final scheduled concert in Mexico.

However, the Alienated star made a heartfelt return to set things right and sincerely thank his fans for standing by him through thick and thin.

"That s**t feels good every night. You guys make that f***ing insane every time. I'm just gonna throw this out there," Zayn, 32, could be heard saying in the video compilation. "I have the best fans in the f***ing world."

"All on you guys. Thank you so much. I f***ing love you. See you all over there," he added before the clip ended with a "Thank you" text.

The Night Changes vocalist’s grateful message came after some of his fans dropped concerning comments under his last Instagram post, which he shared on April 1, since he hadn’t updated on his well-being after "severe illness."