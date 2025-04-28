Elizabeth Hurley shares more glimpses of Billy Ray Cyrus romance on social media

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley enjoy 'Tennessee weekend'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are taking their romance to the great outdoors, and honestly, it looks like they’re having the time of their lives. Over the weekend, the Strictly Confidential star, 59, gave fans a peek into their Tennessee getaway with a string of sweet Instagram photos.

Captioning the post “Tennessee weekend (heart emoji),” Hurley showed off a cozy moment with the country star, 63, who snuggled up behind her while they both rocked their best laid-back ranch looks—Hurley in jeans and a white lace top, and Billy Ray in a purple plaid shirt and jeans.

The adorable photo dump didn’t stop there.

Another snap featured the couple sitting side-by-side in an ATV, with a black-and-white dog casually joining in on the country date vibes. Talk about blending glamour and farm life effortlessly.

This little glimpse into their budding love story comes just a week after they officially went Instagram public on Easter Sunday.

The festive debut saw Billy Ray sporting bunny ears while planting a kiss on Hurley’s cheek. Cute, right? Two days later, Hurley kept the sweet momentum going, posting a video of the pair cruising into the sunset in a breezy, open-window vehicle. Tennessee romance at its finest.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Hurley has been visiting Billy Ray fairly often, and she’s been fitting right in with his country lifestyle.

"Liz is glam, but fits in perfectly in Tennessee, too," the insider shared. "She spent several days visiting Billy Ray. He loves having her around. She loves his music. And he loves the attention she gives him."

The source added, "They are very different, but give off a great vibe together. She’s great for him. He’s been incredibly cheerful."

For those keeping track, Billy Ray was previously married to Australian singer Firerose from October 2023 to August 2024, and before that, he shared 28 years of marriage with Tish Cyrus, with whom he has five children. He also shares son Christopher Cody Cyrus with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Hurley, for her part, was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011 and famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years before they split in 2000. Grant remains a close part of her life as the godfather of her son, Damian, whose late father was businessman Steve Bing.