BTS ARMY spots Jin despite his unrecognisable disguise

BTS Jin delights fans with first concert after military discharge

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, put his fans to the ultimate test, and they passed it with flying colours.

Earlier this week, during Coldplay’s last concert in South Korea, the 32-year-old K-pop sensation made a surprise appearance in a second alien disguise.

Although the mask made it nearly impossible to recognise him, BTS ARMY immediately figured out who was behind the giant green face.

As photos and videos from the concert went viral on social media, loyal fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to share how they spotted their beloved idol from his distinctive features.

"Noticed the closed hands—ARMY can even recognise his fingers," one fan pointed out.

"I would’ve guessed this was Jin just from those legs," said another fan.

Others were in awe of his disguise, with one fan noting, "Seokjin disguised himself as the 2nd alien during Lightclub and danced during Breakaway wearing Jonny’s alien mask. You guys saw this live??"

"This is so funny and cool! Seokjin never disappoints me," another fan shared.

Notably, BTS, featuring Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V, boasted a massive global fan following.

Currently, five of the seven members are enlisted in the military, while their fans’ excitement continues to grow with each passing day as they eagerly await their BTS reunion in 2026.

The septet is expected to take the world by storm once again following the completion of the military services.