Prince Andrew ‘in trouble’ as new details about late accuser resurface

It appears that Prince Andrew’s troubles are far from over even though his alleged greatest adversary is no more.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York and his ‘pal’ Jeffery Epstein of sexual assault, sadly died by suicide at 41 in her home in Western Australia on Friday.

The family issued a heartbreaking statement to announce the news, claiming that the most vocal survivor of the Epstein saga couldn’t cope with the “toll of abuse” and it was “so heavy it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight”.

However, eerie social media posts by Virginia resurfaced, which seem to spell bad news not just for the Andrew but also the royal family.

Back in December 2019, Giuffre had responded to a tweet on Twitter, now X, in which it stated, “F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.”

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal, Giuffre has written in response at the time. “I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].”

The tweet received traction after US Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared reshared it once again on Saturday.

Currently, there have been no claims officially challenging the veracity of Virginia’s family statement. And while there are no fingers pointed at anyone, there a great chance that Andrew will be coming under massive public scrutiny once again.

The disgraced royal – who lost his titles and patronages following the sex scandal ion 2019 – had recently sparked outrage when he joined the royal family for the Easter Sunday service.

Public expressed their displeasure over Andrew being able to move around with “impunity” even though he did not admit to any wrongdoing despite settling the lawsuit with Virginia.

The new details are bound to keep Andrew in the headlines for a while, something that the Palace reportedly has been avoiding over the past many months.