Prince William upsets fans with 'disrespectful' decision at Pope funeral

Prince William suffered a fresh blow after he was called out for a 'disrespectful' move at Pope Francis' funeral.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales attended the funeral of a religious leader in Vatican City on Saturday, April 26.

William, who is next in line to the throne, represented his father, King Charles, and the British royal family at the sombre event.

For the funeral, the father-of-three opted for a blue colour pantsuit, which started a debate on social media as many emphasised that black is the colour of mourning.

According to Hello! Magazine, one fan wrote, "The blue suits bother me. Sorry, but isn't there a standard for black suits?"

"Blue suit? Disrespectful. Period," another fan expressed disappointment.

A lifestyle editor, Nichola Murphy shared that one can wear dark blue and navy suits at funerals as people were seen before wearing it.

She said, "Black has long been associated with appropriate funeral attire, but it is not the only colour that is acceptable."

The expert added, "Dark blue and grey suits are also commonly worn by attendees paying their respects. We saw the likes of Prince George wear blue at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, so it's not surprising the colour featured at the pope's funeral, too."