Selma Blair shares major health update after seven years MS diagnosis

Selma Blair has recently shared positive health update after battling multiple sclerosis for seven years.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Legally Blonde star revealed that she is “truly relapse-free” from MS symptoms.

“I am doing amazingly well. I’ve been feeling great for about a year,” said the 52-year-old.

Last week, Selma attended the Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24, where she noted that she is “feeling really well” these days.

“I finally well enough to really, genuinely live life,” remarked the Cruel Intentions actress.

Selma further said, “I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn’t so scary.”

Reflecting on her future, the actress opened up that her goals are now “much more career-oriented” besides helping others suffering from chronic illnesses.

“Now I still am advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better, and what that looks like when you haven’t made your wishes. How do we give ourselves a new life force?” she added.

Earlier in February, Selma revealed to Us Weekly that her health had improved enough that she was training with boxing trainer, Freddie Roach.

“I want to be in good shape, good emotionally, redo some balance and learn how to use my arms in tandem with the rest of me that’s getting stronger,” she told Us about her training.

Therefore, Selma noted, “It’s really about stamina and trying to increase being awake for all the things I have to do.”