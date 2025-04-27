'Stranger Things' Matthew Modine reveals connection with Millie Bobby

Matthew Modine, legendary star who is best known for his role in Stranger Things as Dr. Martin Brenner, has recently opened up about his connection with the leading actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The 66-year-old star shared that he always knew that Millie was going to be a superstar.

Matthew shared with PEOPLE: "The first day that I met Millie ... she was 11 years old.

"And she was sitting in the little cell [for her character], and everyone was so excited about her, and they were so excited to introduce me to work with her. And she was just so magical and professional and mature and a child, it was … you know, you know that thing they always say, ‘She's got it’?

"When she was 11 years old, I went, ‘Wow, this little girl's got it."

Earlier, Michael also said that the "friendship" he formed with Millie is something he'll treasure for life, even after Stranger Things wraps up for good later this year.

He said: "It begins and ends with Millie.

I met her when she was 11 years old on the set. I fell in love with that innocent 11-year-old child. She is so focused, so determined, so intelligent. It is a friendship I will carry with me for the rest of my life," he continued.