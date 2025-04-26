Tom Hardy quashes 'Pride and Prejudice' audition rumours

Tom Hardy opens up about 'Pride & Prejudice' audition rumours

Tom Hardy is sharing his honest thoughts on Pride & Prejudice audition rumours once and for all.

During an exclusive interview with VT on the promotional trial for his new Netflix film Havoc, The Dark Knight Rises actor cleared up the rumour that has been making headlines since a while.

He told the outlet, "I didn't actually get an audition. I was told categorically – by a lovely producer – that all women have an image or vision of what Mr Darcy looks like and I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it. That's showbiz.”

The Venom star further went on to share details of his on-set experience, adding, "I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.

"I felt a bit miscast, like, 'I’m not dishy enough'. But it worked out."

For the unversed, Havoc is now available on Netflix as of April 25, 2025, starring the very talented Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, and Yeo Yann Yann in lead roles.