Blake Lively wins over Ryan Reynolds with powerful speech amid legal drama

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's recent public address

Ryan Reynolds couldn’t stop swooning over his beloved wife Blake Lively as she opened up about the last two years of her life in a recent public address.

The It Ends With Us star- previously honoured as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, delivered an emotional six-minute speech at the Time100 gala at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in the New York City.

Lively, who has been embroiled in a series of lawsuits against her co-star Justin Baldoni, explained why she had chosen not to share details from the past two years on the forum.

She said, “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."

"What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice, today and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way and the men who stood beside them – millions I will never know the name of – because every life, every act, big or small, affects another.”

This comes hot on the heels of the Deadpool star's praise for his 'strong' wife, as he told People Magazine in an interview, “I don't know that I've met somebody stronger.”