Gracie Abrams shares exciting news after Asia tour success

Gracie Abrams announced an exciting news with fans after huge success in Asia during her The Secret of Us Tour.

The Call Me When You Break Up crooner took to Instagram to reflect on her breathtaking concerts.

She captioned the post, "Asia tour rocked. Thank you allllllllllllll for every night of it."

The That’s So True singer went on to share the exciting news, adding, "NZ and Australia we’ll see you in basically five seconds [heart arrow emoji]."

Alongside the caption, the Close To You songstress also shared a carousel of photographs, sharing glimpses of her time in Asia.

The post featured photographs from the electrifying shows, local markets and tourist places and some Asian cuisine.

After wrapping up the Asia leg of her tour in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 19, Abrams will now head to New Zealand to captive Auckland audience on April 29.

Following her shows in New Zealand, the Grammy nominee will head to Australia, where she will give memorable performances, that is, three shows in Sydney, two in Brisbane, three in Melbourne, one in Adelaide, and two in Perth, from May 2 to 17.