Katy Perry labelled 'anti-feminist' for her Lifetimes tour

Katy Perry fans question popstar feminism

Katy Perry is embroiled in another controversy, but this one doesn’t have to do with the Blue Origin space trip.

Since April 14th 11-minute expedition in Jeff Bezos' commercial spacecraft, the Roar singer had been constantly criticized.

However, the latest scandal that hit Orlando Bloom's partner is related to her new musical venture.

The 40-year-old is getting hate for her choice of backup dancers for a particular song during the Lifetimes tour.

The tour which she had announced during her space flight started in Mexico City, April 23.

Netizens blasted the American popstar for using all male backup dancers for her performance on feminist single, Woman's World.

Social media users were quick to react.

One internet user wrote, "Is it me or is there not a single female dancer on the Katy Perry tour? Little weird for the singer of Woman's World tbh."

Second user commented, "The fact that Katy Perry has zero female dancers on stage during her performance of Woman's World on her Lifetimes Tour says a lot about her and the type of feminism she claims to represent."

"This choice by Perry raises questions about the authenticity and depth of her feminist advocacy, if she is not actively uplifting and centering women in her own concert production," another wrote.