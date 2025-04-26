Martha Stewart unaware of Meghan Markle's Netflix show: 'Has it started?'

Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow as renowned figure unaware of her cooking series

Meghan Markle faced another setback when renowned lifestyle figure Martha Stewart admitted she was unaware of the Duchess's cooking show release.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, premiered on Netflix on March 4, 2025.

As per the streaming giant, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips."

Now, Martha, who is promoting her new NBC cooking competition show, Yes, Chef!, made rare comments about the former working royal's newly released project.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, she asked about With Love, Meghan, "Has it started?"

Later on, Marth revealed that she is "curious" to see the show, adding, "I’ll watch an episode and see how she does."

The co-host of Yes, Chef! cooking expert José Andrés jumped in and showered praises on Meghan for "putting herself out there."

Moreover, he raved about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's humanitarian work for victims of the California wildfires.

He said, "[She was] not trying to take attention or anything to herself, on the contrary, but it was great that she was there, like many others, front and centre," he said.