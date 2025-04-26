Who played match maker between Prince Harry, Kourtney Kardashian?

Prince Harry was almost introduced to Kourtney Kardashian before he met Meghan Markle, comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed, as per GB News.

The surprising revelation came as Ryan recalled a 2016 party at comedian Jimmy Carr's London home, where she spotted Kourtney mingling with Princess Beatrice.

'She was so charming and nice to me,' Ryan shared while speaking to the Mail.'

During their conversation, Ryan encouraged Kourtney to leave her relationship with Scott Disick. When Kourtney asked who she could date instead, Ryan suggested Prince Harry.

'I said Prince Harry because she was in the UK-two royal families uniting,' Ryan joked, likening the Kardashians to American royalty.

At the point, Prince Harry was reportedly ready to settle down after past romances with Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy.

However, fate had other plans. Harry eventually discovered Meghan Markle through Instagram, a moment he detailed in his memoir 'Spare.'

Since then, Harry and Meghan have built a life together, while Kourtney has continued her successful reality TV journey.



