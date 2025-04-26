Princess Eugenie shares emotional video after Prince Andrew's accuser death

Princess Eugenie shares emotional video after Virginia Giuffre death

Princess Eugenie made her first statement after Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused her father Prince Andrew of sexual assault, passed away aged 41.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of York released a heartfelt video, featuring moments from her emotional visit to the T12 Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Unit at University College London Hospital alongside her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister, Princess Beatrice.

The real reason behind their visit is to highlight the #AndYoungPeople campaign, through which the mother-daughters trio are raising awareness about cancer in young people.

She captioned the post, "A day with @teenage_cancer - Thank you again for having us and for all of the incredibly important work that you do."

It is important to note that Princess Eugenie's new post came after Virginia Giuffre's family confirmed her demise in a heartbreaking statement.

As per publicist Dini von Mueffling, the message said, "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

For the unversed, Virginia accused the Duke of York of sexual assault, however, the lawsuit against him was later settled.