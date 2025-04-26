Blake Lively gives blunt response to haters of TIME100 speech

Blake Lively responds to her critics for yet another controversial move amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Previously, the Another Simple Favour star had drawn flak for being included to the TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list.

Then the Hollywood actress got the heat for talking during the TIME100 speech about her mother's experience of sexual abuse at the hands of a coworker alluding to her own feud with Baldoni.

However, the 37-year-old gave a loud and clear response to everyone who talked negative of her.

The mother of four took to Instagram Stories to put up a selfie of her posing with her husband Ryan Reynolds looking unfazed by the ongoing gossip around her.

The duo in the picture smiled widely as they showed support for Reynolds' Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. before the team was supposed to play Charlton Athletic F.C.

Anna Kendrick's costar captioned the post as "Let's go boys @wrexham_afc."

For the unversed, the post got viral after Deadpool star and his wife's secret conversation before her speech got decoded by a lip-reader.

Apparently, Reynolds was giving a pep talk to her wife giving fans major couple goals.