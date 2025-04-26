Demi Moore plans on embracing new 'striking' look

Demi Moore is unlikely to shave her hair off for any role in the future

The Substance actress Demi Moore has opened about her thoughts on changing her look.

The 62-year-old as often transformed herself according to her characters. Just like one time, she went all blonde for the 1991 movie The Butcher’s Wife, a rom-com that also starred Jeff Daniels.

However, Moore admitted that she had fun having blonde hair, but she also realized that it trashed the quality of her locks.

Recently, the Indecent Proposal actress shared about embracing grey hair.

While she finds the grey hair locks striking, Demi is planning on trying it on herself.

In conversation with PEOPLE, the American actress opened, "I look at women who have that incredible grey, especially long, and I think it's striking.

She continued, "I would definitely do it. I just don't have enough to make it interesting. Mine's like a smattering that makes my hair look murky. I didn't really start coloring my hair until I was, like, 55."

There was one time when Moore also had a buzz cut for film G.I Jane in which she played the role of Lieutenant Jordan O'Neill.

However, she is not planning on getting her head shaved for any role in the future.