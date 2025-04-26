RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley divorces husband of 10 years PK Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley headed towards divorce

Dorit Kemsley has officially filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Paul "PK" Kemsley. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star submitted the paperwork on Friday, April 25, just one day after PK was spotted in full PDA mode with Amazing Race alum Shana Wall.

According to court documents obtained by People, Dorit, 48, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She’s also requesting sole legal and physical custody of their two children—11-year-old Jagger and 9-year-old Phoenix—along with spousal support. So yes, this isn't just a "we grew apart" kind of situation; it’s giving full-blown courtroom drama energy.

This filing follows the couple's announcement from May 2024, where they shared their decision to separate via matching Instagram posts.

In the statement, they wrote, “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. We have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

Of course, anyone who watched season 14 of RHOBH saw the warning signs play out in vivid, tearful, and occasionally wine-soaked detail.

From Dorit calling PK a "full blown alcoholic" to opening up about their "toxic" fights, it’s been clear that their marriage has been more plot twist than fairytale lately.

Earlier this month, during the show's reunion special, Dorit didn’t sugarcoat the reality of their situation.

Though she admitted she's still in love with PK, the relationship itself? Not so much.

“He's my soul, he's my blood, he's my heart and I hate that, because it makes it so much more difficult,” she said. “But I also know I need peace.”

She added, “As of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him.”

As for whether PK has remained sober? Dorit chose not to comment.

“I'm hurt, I'm sad. I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be and I think that realization is really been hard.”