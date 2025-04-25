Duchess of Edinburgh channels Lady Louis' style at Westminster Abbey

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a graceful appearance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday as she joined dignitaries and royal representatives for a special Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving.

Anzac Day honours the sacrifices of armed forces from both nations. Sophie, 60, was seen attending multiple commemorative events in London, reflecting her ongoing support for Commonwealth causes.

Sophie looked gorgeous as she was spotted in a tailored navy coat and topped off the look with a classic trilby hat.

Royal fans were quick to notice that the hat actually belongs to her daughter, Lady Louis Windsor, who was first spotted wearing it during Christmas celebrations in 2023.

It is important to mention that Lady Louis did not attend the high-profile event, Easter Sunday service or the Anzac Day events, her absence is for a good reason.

The 21-year-old royal is currently in the middle of her final academic year at the University of St Andrews.



