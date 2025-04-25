Blake Lively draws flak for TIME100 speech

Blake Lively TIME100 speech gets backlash

Blake Lively got hate for the speech she gave at TIME100 event amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds' wife first got serious backlash for being included in the TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list.

Netizens blasted the actress for doing nothing to be called 'influential'.

Now the Gossip Girl alum is in hot water for talking about her mother's experience of surviving assault by a coworker.

Daily Mail reported that the 37-year-old appeared at the red carpet looking stunning in fuchsia coloured off-the-shoulder gown Thursday, April 25 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Lively alluding to her court battle with It Ends With Us director spoke, "I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."

She revealed that her mother, Willie Elaine McAlphin, has had the most 'influence' on her.

Explaining about her journey, the mother of four shared that her mom was the 'survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against a woman.'

The Another Simple Favour actress talked about a 'secret' all will eventually have to share with their daughters when they grow up.

Lively shared, "They are not and will likely never be safe at work, at home, in a parking lot in a medical office, online — in any space they inhabit physically, emotionally, professionally."

Netizens were quick to respond to her emotional outburst.

One social media user wrote, "Oh so now she is using her Mother’s SA to be likable??? But in August she didn’t mention DV when promoting a movie about DV. Interesting…"

Second internet user commented, "Blake Lively used her Time100 speech to reveal her mother is a rape survivor—an obvious PR move to align with SA victims."

"My mom is a victim so I know suffering too? What is the point in telling mom's story?" another person asked.