Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles reunion with William, Kate

Buckingham Palace unveils details of King Charles reunion with William, Kate

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host activities to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which will be attended by key members of the royal family, including Prince William and Princess Kate, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

As per Daily Mail, the royal couple will lead the nation to mark the historic event, honouring the veterans and members of the Second World War generation.

The monarchs and the Waleses will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent, at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside the Palace to "observe military units processing down The Mall."

Notably, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to make an appearance with the royal family.

The key royals will appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a fly-past and it has been said that the young royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might join their parents.

However, no confirmation has been made in this regard.

Moreover, the King, who is the patron of the Royal British Legion, will host a tea party for around "50 veterans and people who lived through the war," alongside Camilla.

It is important to note that the last time King Charles reunited with Prince William and Princess Catherine was on Commonwealth Day in March.