'Hunger Games' prequel locks its Maysilee Donner

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has found the one to play the key tribute role after Haymitch Abernathy is finalised.

It looks like the odds were in Mckenna Grace’s favour as she is set to join the arena as Maysilee Donner, one of the tributes from District 12, alongside the lead character.

Notably, this isn't the 18-year-old actress’s first collaboration with Lionsgate. She’s also set to star in the studio’s upcoming film Anniversary.

Her past credits include leading roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Up next, she’ll appear in the Paramount adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You, along with several high-profile projects including Blumhouse’s Kiss of Death, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and Scream 7.

Grace’s addition was announced a day after the Hunger Games prequel movie rep announced that newcomer Joseph Zada will be playing a younger version of Woody Harrelson, who originated the fan-favourite character Abernathy in the 2012 movie.

In addition, the studios further confirmed that Whitney Peak would play Haymitch’s girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird.

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the fifth instalment of Suzanne Collins' dystopian novel of the same name, which was published on March 18 and takes place 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games.

Additionally, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20, 2026.