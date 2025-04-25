Cause of 'Knots Landing' star Lar Park Lincoln's death

Lar Park Lincoln, who is best known for her performance in Knots Landing and Friday the 13th Part VIII: The New Blood, has passed away at the age of 63.

Actors Audition Studios, a Dallas-based company founded by the late actress, announced her death via a Facebook post shared on Thursday, April 24.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach, on April 22, 2025," they penned. "Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors."

Cause of Lar Park Lincoln’s death?

Though the official cause of death has not been confirmed, Lincoln, who breathed her last on Tuesday, April 22, battled breast cancer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lincoln’s television legacy includes playing conniving Linda Fairgate, her iconic five-year role as dual characters, on Knots Landing, alongside Michele Lee and William Devane,

She is best remembered as the telekinetic "scream queen" Tina Sheppard in Friday the 13th Part VII.

Her screen credits also included her powerful lead performance in Children of the Night opposite Kathleen Quinlan and Mario Van Peebles.

Lincoln has also shared the screen with Angela Lansbury, Christina Applegate, and Michael Landon.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband , Michael, to whom she was married for 14 years; her parents Jack and Marjorie Dale; and her brothers, Jack Jr. and Pat.

Lincoln is survived by her daughter, Piper (husband Tarek); son, Trevor (wife Danielle); sister, Karen (husband Harold); brother, Michael (wife Joan); four grandchildren (Aura, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia Grace); her poodle, Charlie; and countless friends, extended family, and admirers worldwide.